How does Maria in Uganda buy Shillings from her giftcoin to pay the local shilling only vendor of spades and buckets? The local funds distribution problem is something that successful charities and microfinance projects are already doing. So in the first instance, actually handing out cash to the people who will need it is done by a local bank agent. The bank agent disburses cash to Maria, and debits her Giftcoin balance, which is immediately visible to the people who sponsored her. Additional (ideally cryptographically signed) evidence can be captured at the point when Maria gets her shillings. Over time, we would expect that direct Giftcoin usage would become possible as usage grows, but Giftcoin will initially be used to provide transparency to donors, and to provide a ledger that bank and other officials can't tamper with. We'll also be selecting our initial partner charities based partly on evidence that endpoint fraud is not a serious problem for their projects, or that they have good compensating controls. One of the areas of research we need money for is to try some different solutions for the "last mile" of funds delivery, but success of that will depend upon network growth and adoption. In the meantime, we'll use traditional controls and best practice whilst we carry out research and product development.

What about transparency in your project? We believe we are running one of the most transparent token sale's to date by nature of the fact we are documenting and sharing our journey.

What's the total supply of tokens and at what price? The details are on the website visit https://www.giftcoin.org#token-event

In Case study 1 do you send the 'donation' to Saloni's family or directly to the school? Every indicator shows that encouraging girls education helps a number of different goals - better educted girls marry later, have reduced infant mortality and better health outcomes, are more likely to found businesses outside the home, etc. So we believe verifying Saloni receiving her education is the primary goal and has known secondary positive effects. Being able to ensure that the donation is not spent on alcohol, tobacco, etc is harder to do for several reasons: 1. The main aim of many charitable projects is to reduce dependency. Part of that is trusting people to make their own decisions rather than trying to direct them too much. 2. From a technical perspective, it will take time to build enough of a network effect for retailers to even accept Giftcoin as payment. 3. Donating restricted-use tokens may well be less effective than unrestricted cash, as the recipients may not want them or value them as highly as cash. This can result in a secondary market for the restricted-use tokens, where they trade for cash at a discount, or other negative effects. This effect has been known and documented since at least the 1930s (it features in Orwell's "The Road To Wigan Pier" among other places).

What about stability of the price? On the subject of stability, we believe that the use of a coin and ledger technology that does not use public mining allows for approaches that can greatly help to stabilise the coin and reduce volatility in the price. Part of the money raised will be used to implement the research ideas we have in this space and to verify that they work at scale before MVP.

Who is the first token sale for? To participate in Token Offering 1 you need to self-certify as a sophisticated investor as well as pass KYC (Know Your Customer) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) checks. If you do not meet these criteria you will be unable to participate at this time. For investments greater than $10k additional checks may be carried out.

How do I get involved with the Presale? If you're a sophisticated investor or high networth individual and you're interested in taking part in the pre sale (which has a minimum investment of $10,000) then email [email protected]

You say traditional giving platforms are expensive, how so? Traditional fiat-using giving platforms have high fees (3% rising to 5% in some cases once hidden costs are accounted for).

What makes the blockchain a more efficient method? Cryptocurrency platforms are supposed to have lower fees, but they have risen noticeably recently. The Giftcoin approach is to use a shared distributed ledger, rather than a public mining network. This avoids the inefficiencies of public networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum but still provides the possibility of a shared network and the benefits of distributed ledgers. In the early days (MVP and just after) we expect that Giftcoin will operate the whole network, and pay for the infrastructure costs ourselves. After that, we will seek partners from the charity sector, or foundations to share the costs and to operate the network with us.

Who will be responsible for setting up the smart contract? Each project will be unique to it's own milestones, how does that work? How is record of purchase/key milestones validated? Smart contracts will be written by the charities themselves. We have specifically chosen a technology stack (R3 Corda) which should be easier to write smart contracts for than the public Ethereum networks. The problem of verifying external goals and milestones is a known issue, sometimes called the "oracle problem" (although note that the term oracle here is used in the complexity theory / computability sense - and has nothing to do with Oracle corporation). There are standard techniques for handling it - but none of the technology used here is a magic bullet. None of the cryptographic techniques that are in use will work outside of the network - and we need some way to verify external events.

It therefore seems likely that some sort of differentiated network topology may be required nodes on the Giftcoin network that are close to the edge may have limited bandwidth but be physically close to transactions occurring in recipient locations. - Can you explain what this means? We want to use Giftcoin in places in the developing world that have bad network coverage. One of the things we'll be researching is ways to extend Corda to have node types that are specialised for working in low / no bandwidth environments and only communicate intermittently with the rest of the network. This will very likely be some of the novel technology that we'll need to roll out.

As the Giftcoin network .....does not require the trustless features present in public blockchains - why does it not require this feature? We know who every participant in the network is, and we don't allow unknown parties to join the network.