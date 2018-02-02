The world's first cryptocurrency for charitable giving and good causes
Introducing Giftcoin
Utilizing smart contracts, we will track the direct impact of donations. This gives donors increased confidence, and charities a powerful feedback loop to elicit further support.
Our app will convert the small change from daily spending into Giftcoin. Users can automate monthly donations, manually select different causes each month, or let their Giftcoin accumulate.
Download our whitepaper for more information on our:
Three Easy Steps
Each time you make a purchase, our service rounds up the payment and converts the extra to Giftcoin.
As Giftcoin accumulates, you choose who to donate to and support on the Giftcoin platform.
Once you have chosen your causes, Giftcoin shows you exactly when and where your money is spent.
|Online Giving
|Crypto Giving
|Opportunity to help those who need it the most
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Low commission
|✗
|Limited
|✓
|Wide selection of trusted charity organisations
|✗
|✗
|✓
|Precise donation tracking
|✗
|✗
|✓
The Big Plan
1. First Token Event
We are preparing for a big day when you will be able to participate in our cause. Giftcoin will start selling on 2nd of February 2018, at 9:55 EST. We hope you can join us!
2. MVP Release
Our MVP will meet all the core requirements for the platform to exercise its purpose. We hope to have the first batch of charity organisations to choose from and a fully operational currency.
3. Beta Version Release
We plan to start the second Giftcoin token sale, with a fully functional product.
4. Final Product Rollout
The full, all guns blazing rollout of Giftcoin is planned as THE charitable and good causes currency. It’s time to small change the world!
The creators
Our team consists of proven startup veterans. We are a mixture of enterpreneurs, engineers, designers and blockchain enthuasiasts. We are connected by our great passion and commitment to making a difference in the world. Meet the Giftcoin team:
Jonathan embarked on his entrepreneurial career at age 15 when he started a web hosting company. Since then he has founded several successful businesses including a leading software monetisation platform and Techtopia, a creative campus and tech incubator. In 2014, he co-founded Safer Technologies (a security software company) which was acquired by Avast Software in March 2017.
Christopher is a systems analyst, IT consultant, and entrepreneur. Since 2004, he has been a specialist in the design and implementation of decentralized peer-to-peer networks and technology. He consults on projects involving peer-to-peer blockchain platforms in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space.
Ben was previously at Morgan Stanley, where he was chief performance engineer for the Google IPO in 2004. Subsequently he was the lead architect at Deutsche Bank (listed derivatives) before becoming the co-founder and CEO at JClarity. A blockchain enthusiast for many years, Ben is heavily involved in the Java community and has writen several books on Java Development. Ben also has a MA in Maths from Cambridge University.
Our support
We are working with a great team of advisors from the charity, crypto and technology sectors. Some are shown below. More will be announced as we progess.
Lady Astor has done extensive charity work, raising funds for Parkinsons UK and The National Autistic Society
PSG Capital has extensive experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain arena, and has worked on multiple successful ICO’s to date.
More coming soon..
"With full accountability and transparency, philanthropists gifting digital currencies are not reliant on third parties telling them what is happening at every stage of the process. They can donate directly and track their gift, accessing real-time information about how it is being used."
"... a concept that has the potential to revolutionise the charity sector through the implementation of blockchain technology to transform the way donations are tracked and received."
"A variety of small charities such as Ourmala, an organisation providing yoga classes for refugees, have adopted a blockchain-based platform through Giftcoin, which tracks each donation’s journey and alerts donors to how their money was spent."
"... this technology has the power to increase transparency by following expenditure of funds, keeping donors fully informed about the destination and impact of their giving, and ultimately restoring public confidence."
"Giftcoin’s donation tracking technology will redefine the relationship between charity and donor by bringing trust back into the equation. Donors will be able to see the true value of their donations by understanding where and how they are spent."
"Giftcoin is set to launch its ICO on 11th December with the intention of using blockchain to make donation tracking more transparent."
"London-based Giftcoin’s platform has been designed specifically to enhance the way people donate. Donations made on the platform are converted into the Giftcoin cryptocurrency, allowing the subsequent path of the contribution to be tracked from end-to-end using blockchain, while providing reliable proof of transactions."
"Giftcoin will lower transaction fees for charities. Mainstream fundraising sites charge up to five percent, with credit card fees added on top. Giftcoin’s disruptive feeless system means all donation money goes to the frontline organization, adding much-needed transparency to the process."
"Blockchain technology is having a transformative impact on a wide range of sectors and charities are increasingly looking at the latest technology as a way of increasing transparency."
"Providing donors with more information could also help encourage greater giving,"
"... donors will be issued with a notification when their contribution is spent, informing them of how their money has been used."
"The findings confirmed that three quarters of millennials would like a two-way conversation with the charities they support. It also revealed that supporters would like to donate to specific causes or campaigns within a charity and found they would also like to be notified when their donations are spent."
"It’s time that charities open up and become more transparent. Not only is it the right thing to do, the numbers also show that people will dig that bit deeper when they are confident the cause is maximising the use of every penny donated."
"Using “smart contracts”, Giftcoin plans to keep donors informed about how the charities they support are progressing and only unlock funds once certain requirements have been fulfilled."
"Giftcoin’s donation tracking technology will redefine the relationship between charity and donor by bringing trust back into the equation. Donors will be able to see the true value of their donations by understanding where and how they are spent."
"... a more radical use of blockchain could alter how charities are structured, governed and regulated."
"Giftcoin’s disruptive feeless system means all donation money goes to the frontline organisation, adding much needed transparency to the process."
