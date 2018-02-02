Giftcoin

The world's first cryptocurrency for charitable giving and good causes

2nd February 2018

Public Sale

Pre-register now and get 10% bonus coin + discounts

Get Whitelisted

Now Presale

Our presale is now open. Join now and get a 50% discount
(minimum investment $10,000)

Apply Now

Introducing Giftcoin

Small change. Big impact.

Complete transparency on your charitable donations

Utilizing smart contracts, we will track the direct impact of donations. This gives donors increased confidence, and charities a powerful feedback loop to elicit further support.

Give as you spend and make
a difference to the world

Our app will convert the small change from daily spending into Giftcoin. Users can automate monthly donations, manually select different causes each month, or let their Giftcoin accumulate.

Sign Up for Latest News

Stay up to date on Giftcoin developments

The Whitepaper

Download our whitepaper for more information on our:

  • Business plan
  • Detailed roadmap
  • Technical specification
Download our WhitepaperPre-register for our public sale

Three Easy Steps

How it works

Accumulate Giftcoin

Each time you make a purchase, our service rounds up the payment and converts the extra to Giftcoin.

Send it as a gift

As Giftcoin accumulates, you choose who to donate to and support on the Giftcoin platform.

Track your donation

Once you have chosen your causes, Giftcoin shows you exactly when and where your money is spent.

 Online GivingCrypto Giving
Opportunity to help those who need it the most
Low commissionLimited
Wide selection of trusted charity organisations
Precise donation tracking

The Big Plan

Our Roadmap

  1. Feb 2018

    1. First Token Event

    We are preparing for a big day when you will be able to participate in our cause. Giftcoin will start selling on 2nd of February 2018, at 9:55 EST. We hope you can join us!

  2. July 2018

    2. MVP Release

    Our MVP will meet all the core requirements for the platform to exercise its purpose. We hope to have the first batch of charity organisations to choose from and a fully operational currency.

  3. September 2018

    3. Beta Version Release

    We plan to start the second Giftcoin token sale, with a fully functional product.

  4. October 2018

    4. Final Product Rollout

    The full, all guns blazing rollout of Giftcoin is planned as THE charitable and good causes currency. It’s time to small change the world!

Giftcoin token sale

The sale is only available to pre-registered participants only.
Preregister now and get an additional 10% bonus coin.

Pre-register for our public sale

Our Presale is now open
If you're looking to invest more than $10,000, please contact us directly.

Base tokens:

0.00 GIFT

Exchange rate:

1 ETH = 0.00 GIFT

Total ether raised:

0

Total bitcoin raised:

Total tokens sold:

0

Sale Details

  • Soft cap:
  • Hard cap:
  • Total supply:
  • Accepted currency:
  • Minimum purchase:
  • Sale price:
  • Sale start:

Bonus and discount scheme

 Discount
 Bonus Coin

Use of proceeds

pie chart
47%
Tech development
29%
PR, marketing and sales
5%
Overheads
7%
Admin
12%
Legal and accounting
  • Tech development
  • PR, marketing and sales
  • Overheads
  • Admin
  • Legal and accounting
Register for our Token Sale

FAQs

    How does Maria in Uganda buy Shillings from her giftcoin to pay the local shilling only vendor of spades and buckets?
    The local funds distribution problem is something that successful charities and microfinance projects are already doing. So in the first instance, actually handing out cash to the people who will need it is done by a local bank agent. The bank agent disburses cash to Maria, and debits her Giftcoin balance, which is immediately visible to the people who sponsored her. Additional (ideally cryptographically signed) evidence can be captured at the point when Maria gets her shillings. Over time, we would expect that direct Giftcoin usage would become possible as usage grows, but Giftcoin will initially be used to provide transparency to donors, and to provide a ledger that bank and other officials can't tamper with. We'll also be selecting our initial partner charities based partly on evidence that endpoint fraud is not a serious problem for their projects, or that they have good compensating controls. One of the areas of research we need money for is to try some different solutions for the "last mile" of funds delivery, but success of that will depend upon network growth and adoption. In the meantime, we'll use traditional controls and best practice whilst we carry out research and product development.
    What about transparency in your project?
    We believe we are running one of the most transparent token sale's to date by nature of the fact we are documenting and sharing our journey.
    What's the total supply of tokens and at what price?
    The details are on the website visit https://www.giftcoin.org#token-event
    In Case study 1 do you send the 'donation' to Saloni's family or directly to the school?
    Every indicator shows that encouraging girls education helps a number of different goals - better educted girls marry later, have reduced infant mortality and better health outcomes, are more likely to found businesses outside the home, etc. So we believe verifying Saloni receiving her education is the primary goal and has known secondary positive effects. Being able to ensure that the donation is not spent on alcohol, tobacco, etc is harder to do for several reasons: 1. The main aim of many charitable projects is to reduce dependency. Part of that is trusting people to make their own decisions rather than trying to direct them too much. 2. From a technical perspective, it will take time to build enough of a network effect for retailers to even accept Giftcoin as payment. 3. Donating restricted-use tokens may well be less effective than unrestricted cash, as the recipients may not want them or value them as highly as cash. This can result in a secondary market for the restricted-use tokens, where they trade for cash at a discount, or other negative effects. This effect has been known and documented since at least the 1930s (it features in Orwell's "The Road To Wigan Pier" among other places).
    What about stability of the price?
    On the subject of stability, we believe that the use of a coin and ledger technology that does not use public mining allows for approaches that can greatly help to stabilise the coin and reduce volatility in the price. Part of the money raised will be used to implement the research ideas we have in this space and to verify that they work at scale before MVP.
    Who is the first token sale for?
    To participate in Token Offering 1 you need to self-certify as a sophisticated investor as well as pass KYC (Know Your Customer) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) checks. If you do not meet these criteria you will be unable to participate at this time. For investments greater than $10k additional checks may be carried out.
    How do I get involved with the Presale?
    If you're a sophisticated investor or high networth individual and you're interested in taking part in the pre sale (which has a minimum investment of $10,000) then email [email protected]
    You say traditional giving platforms are expensive, how so?
    Traditional fiat-using giving platforms have high fees (3% rising to 5% in some cases once hidden costs are accounted for).
    What makes the blockchain a more efficient method?
    Cryptocurrency platforms are supposed to have lower fees, but they have risen noticeably recently. The Giftcoin approach is to use a shared distributed ledger, rather than a public mining network. This avoids the inefficiencies of public networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum but still provides the possibility of a shared network and the benefits of distributed ledgers. In the early days (MVP and just after) we expect that Giftcoin will operate the whole network, and pay for the infrastructure costs ourselves. After that, we will seek partners from the charity sector, or foundations to share the costs and to operate the network with us.
    Who will be responsible for setting up the smart contract? Each project will be unique to it's own milestones, how does that work? How is record of purchase/key milestones validated?
    Smart contracts will be written by the charities themselves. We have specifically chosen a technology stack (R3 Corda) which should be easier to write smart contracts for than the public Ethereum networks. The problem of verifying external goals and milestones is a known issue, sometimes called the "oracle problem" (although note that the term oracle here is used in the complexity theory / computability sense - and has nothing to do with Oracle corporation). There are standard techniques for handling it - but none of the technology used here is a magic bullet. None of the cryptographic techniques that are in use will work outside of the network - and we need some way to verify external events.
    It therefore seems likely that some sort of differentiated network topology may be required nodes on the Giftcoin network that are close to the edge may have limited bandwidth but be physically close to transactions occurring in recipient locations. - Can you explain what this means?
    We want to use Giftcoin in places in the developing world that have bad network coverage. One of the things we'll be researching is ways to extend Corda to have node types that are specialised for working in low / no bandwidth environments and only communicate intermittently with the rest of the network. This will very likely be some of the novel technology that we'll need to roll out.
    As the Giftcoin network .....does not require the trustless features present in public blockchains - why does it not require this feature?
    We know who every participant in the network is, and we don't allow unknown parties to join the network.
    Giftcoin round up will be a key way to get people automatically accumulating the currency. Does this mean you'll have a record of all of my spending habits? What will you do with this data? How secure is it?
    We don't record all your transactions but we do interface with your bank account. Your data will be held within in the EU and EU and UK law will apply to it. This includes the UK's Data Protection Act and forthcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations. We take your data security extremely seriously, and our team has a strong background in financial systems and computer security. We are applying all relevant best practices to the protection of your data including regular security testing by independent industry experts.
Show More

The creators

Founding Team

Our team consists of proven startup veterans. We are a mixture of enterpreneurs, engineers, designers and blockchain enthuasiasts. We are connected by our great passion and commitment to making a difference in the world. Meet the Giftcoin team:

Alex Howard

In 2004 Alex founded The Optimum Health Clinic, one of the world leading integrative medicine clinics with patients in 40 countries, and now run as a UK charity. More recently he founded online self development platform Conscious Life. He has been recognised by the Parliamentary Review.

Tim Bichara

Tim is an entrepreneur and CPO. He was the co-founder of fintech start up Q App (Acquired by Yoyo wallet in 2016), as well as product consultancy Nimble Mobile. His awards include Times 2015 top 10 disrupters to watch, Startups 100 two years running and two interactive BAFTAs.

Jon Beddoes

Jonathan embarked on his entrepreneurial career at age 15 when he started a web hosting company. Since then he has founded several successful businesses including a leading software monetisation platform and Techtopia, a creative campus and tech incubator. In 2014, he co-founded Safer Technologies (a security software company) which was acquired by Avast Software in March 2017.

Chris Cain

Christopher is a systems analyst, IT consultant, and entrepreneur. Since 2004, he has been a specialist in the design and implementation of decentralized peer-to-peer networks and technology. He consults on projects involving peer-to-peer blockchain platforms in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space.

Ben Evans

Ben was previously at Morgan Stanley, where he was chief performance engineer for the Google IPO in 2004. Subsequently he was the lead architect at Deutsche Bank (listed derivatives) before becoming the co-founder and CEO at JClarity. A blockchain enthusiast for many years, Ben is heavily involved in the Java community and has writen several books on Java Development. Ben also has a MA in Maths from Cambridge University.

Our support

Advisory Team

We are working with a great team of advisors from the charity, crypto and technology sectors. Some are shown below. More will be announced as we progess.

Charity Advisors

Jon Duschinsky

Jon Duschinsky

Jon shares speaking platforms with leaders such as Mikhail Gorbachev, Kofi Annan & Steve Wozniak.

Lady Astor of Hever

Lady Astor of Hever

Lady Astor has done extensive charity work, raising funds for Parkinsons UK and The National Autistic Society

Shirley Conran OBE

Shirley Conran OBE

Previously the women’s editor of the Daily Mail, Shirely has been heavily involved in charities for the last 30 years.

Technology Advisors

Marc Avedissian

Marc Avedissian

Co founder of Tramonex and Founder and CEO of fiat token Altalix Ltd

Legal Advisors

Eitan Jankelewitz

Eitan Jankelewitz

Intellectual property lawyer with a particular focus on performance marketing and bitcoin.

Compliance Advisors

Calum McWhir

Calum McWhir

Thistle Initiatives are specialist consultants providing support for Fintech businesses on FCA Regulatory Requirements.

Press & PR

Tom Fry

Tom Fry

A graduate in Computer Science from Cambridge University, Tom specialises in advising high-growth blockchain start-ups on their public relations strategy.

Bridget Greenwood

Bridget Greenwood

A founding director of Financial Social Media UK, Bridget has attracted many industry awards. She has been working with several blockchain companies.

Investors

Mark Hirschfield

Mark Hirschfield

Founded & invested numerous start ups including Copypress, Faceit, Auction Club, Conscious Life, Techtopia and Lifecake (acquired by Canon).

Kristopher B. Jones

Kristopher B. Jones

Founder of Pepperjam (sold to eBay in 2009), founder of angel fund KBJ Capital, best-selling author, and featured on Planet of the Apps.

Simon Squibb

Simon Squibb

Over 20 years experience as an angel investor. Built one of the top 5 creatives x data agencies in Asia called Fluid which he sold in 2016 to PwC. Founder & Chairman of Nest.

PSG Capital

PSG Capital

PSG Capital has extensive experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain arena, and has worked on multiple successful ICO’s to date.

Partner Charities

More coming soon..

English Heritage
The Optimum Health Clinic Foundation
Ourmala
Enhance The UK
Grief Encounter
Best Beginnings
Scotty's Little Soldiers
What's Being Said

Our Press

Show More

Video Blog

We’re documenting the Giftcoin story, watch the latest episode below.

Episodes

Contact Us

We are open to all the questions you might want to ask. Giftcoin is being built by ever growing team and partners, so whether you’re interested in working with us or investing, feel free to reach out!

The Giftcoin Team

Telegram Chat